Home » NEWS » New skins, enemies, and more in Super Dungeon Maker’s Massive Update

New skins, enemies, and more in Super Dungeon Maker’s Massive Update

Jacob Chambers December 19, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Mega update for Super Dungeon Maker for Nintendo Switch adds many new features for dungeon creators.

Rokaplay’s May 2023 Super Dungeon Maker lets players build dungeons with bosses, secret rooms, traps, and more. This update will add new enemies, themes, skins, and cosmetics.

Let’s see what’s coming:

New Character Skin: Unleash the Knight in the realm.

New Diverse Dungeon Themes: Embark on adventures with five new themes, each featuring unique mechanics:

Film Set Theme

”So Many Me” Theme

Lava Theme

Tomb Theme

New Enemies: confront six new opponents:

Shieldforker (Forker with a shield)

Projeggslime (Slime with projectiles)

Sparkull (Fire Skull)

Homefly (Chasing Fly)

Reveton (Skeleton Chicken)

Hoohoo (Ghost Chicken)

New cosmetics: The latest visual addition: pets.

Creative Dungeon Enhancements:

Traps trigger hits and barrier switches for more creative dungeons.

Corn coins unlock corn gates. Golden Eggs can now be placed on different floors to explore more endings.

Hall of Fame Dungeon: High Tier Kickstarter backers present their unique and creative dungeons here.

Enhanced Gaming Experience: undergo a reworked undo system and improved controller functionality, allowing players to draw floor tiles much faster.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Receives Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Update

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launched well on the Switch earlier this month, and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security