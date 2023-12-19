Home » NEWS » Switch Receives Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Update

Switch Receives Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Update

December 19, 2023

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launched well on the Switch earlier this month, and post-launch support is available.

The Dragon Quest social media account confirmed the game’s team is working on a bug-fixing and quality-of-life update for The Dark Prince:

More information about this update will be provided at a later date”. We mentioned performance issues in our Nintendo Life review of this new DQM game, so hopefully Square Enix can fix them. What should this Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince update include? What’s your experience so far?

