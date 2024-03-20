Home » NEWS » A New Mario Wonder and Princess Peach Stage: Showtime Are Coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate! Spirits

Jacob Chambers March 20, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to deliver excitement as Nintendo unveils the arrival of fresh spirits set to shake up the battle starting on March 22nd, 2024, and lasting for five action-packed days.

The games being discussed here are the highly anticipated Princess Peach: Showtime! and the popular side-scrolling game Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which was released last year. Defeating these spirits in battle will reward you with a higher amount of gold than usual. Now let’s take a closer look at the promotional artwork that was released alongside this event:

This event builds upon the game’s fifth anniversary festivities, which featured the introduction of the Sora amiibo and the inclusion of numerous spirits from popular series like Splatoon, Pokémon, and Xenoblade Chronicles.

The latest update for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has just been released, bringing the game to Version 13.0.2. Nintendo has been diligently replenishing the Smash Bros. amiibo range worldwide in recent weeks.

