Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Link Figma has been confirmed for a 2025 release, and pre-orders are now available

The new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by Good Smile Company The release date for Link Figma has been confirmed for 2025. Pre-orders are now available alongside this announcement.

There are two versions of Link available: the standard edition priced at $60.99 (€64.08) and the DX edition priced at $115.99 (€109.08) (or your regional equivalent). The estimated shipment date for both versions is set for Q3 2025 in the US and Canada, while European customers can expect their deliveries in February of next year.

From "The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom" comes a figma of Link! The figma comes with multiple face plates and plenty of optional parts for a wide variety of poses! Preorders open now! Preorders: https://t.co/dD0F1rBqhL#TheLegendOfZelda #TearsOfTheKingdom #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/lQc0A79Fbw — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) March 19, 2024

I am providing you with information on both the standard and DX editions, accompanied by a collection of photos below. Link’s arsenal of various items grants him the ability to strike a wide range of dynamic poses, enhancing his versatility and visual appeal. He has access to rockets and Ascend, adding an exciting element to his gameplay.

Face plates:

· Standard face

· Smiling face

· Shouting face

Optional parts:

· Master Sword

· Hylian Shield

· Hylian Hood

· Other optional parts for different poses.

The Hylian Shield can be attached to Link’s back using dedicated attachment parts.

Sculptor: Max Factory (Shinji Koshinuma) Specifications: Painted plastic, non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 150mm (5.90in) in height. Manufacturer: Good Smile Company