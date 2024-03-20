The game lineup for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 has not been decided yet, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the announcement

Konami called Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 last year, which made it sound like there would be more collections in the future.

Okamura, the director of Metal Gear Solid, answered a fan’s question about a second collection during a Konami Q&A this week. It might seem clear what could come next, but the producer says that the names for a possible “Vol. 2” haven’t been chosen “yet.”

Finally, Okamura has asked fans to “please wait a little longer” until the release date for a future collection is set.

In June of last year, fake buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain were found on Konami’s official website. This made people wonder what might come next.

It’s probably not too hard to guess what might be in a second Metal Gear Solid collection, so let’s hope that the actual announcement doesn’t take too long.