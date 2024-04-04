New collaboration brings exclusive Amy Rose outfit to Sonic Superstars

Sega continues to provide updates for Sonic Superstars, the side-scroller released last year. The game now offers various DLC options, including a recent collaboration with the popular restaurant chain ‘IHOP’. Players can now unlock an exclusive Amy outfit through this exciting promotion.

As per the official PR statement, loyal members have the opportunity to earn ‘PanCoins’ and exchange them for a limited edition Amy Rose outfit until May 5th. By creating an IHOP account, you’ll gain access to this exclusive offer. It’s important to note that the codes are region-locked, so being located in North America is a requirement.

Get ready to speed up and stack up with Sonic the Hedgehog at IHOP! Earn PanCoins to redeem rewards including a retro Amy costume in Sonic Superstars until May 5th! pic.twitter.com/Iaa0BXOlTr — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 3, 2024

By collecting 30 coins, you’ll gain access to a range of exciting Sonic games, such as Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Frontiers. Did you know that IHOP has also introduced a Sonic-inspired menu? Here are the available options: