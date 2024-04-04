New collaboration brings exclusive Amy Rose outfit to Sonic Superstars

Sega continues to provide updates for Sonic Superstars, the side-scroller released last year. The game now offers various DLC options, including a recent collaboration with the popular restaurant chain ‘IHOP’. Players can now unlock an exclusive Amy outfit through this exciting promotion.
As per the official PR statement, loyal members have the opportunity to earn ‘PanCoins’ and exchange them for a limited edition Amy Rose outfit until May 5th. By creating an IHOP account, you’ll gain access to this exclusive offer. It’s important to note that the codes are region-locked, so being located in North America is a requirement.
Get ready to speed up and stack up with Sonic the Hedgehog at IHOP! Earn PanCoins to redeem rewards including a retro Amy costume in Sonic Superstars until May 5th! pic.twitter.com/Iaa0BXOlTr
— Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 3, 2024
By collecting 30 coins, you’ll gain access to a range of exciting Sonic games, such as Sonic Origins Plus, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Frontiers. Did you know that IHOP has also introduced a Sonic-inspired menu? Here are the available options:
- Introducing Sonic’s Blue Blur Special: Indulge in four delectable buttermilk pancakes generously loaded with an abundance of juicy blueberries. Experience a burst of flavor that will leave you feeling energized and ready to conquer the day! Consider requesting to sample them with a delectable blueberry syrup.
- Introducing Knuckles’ Chicken Sandwich: Indulge in a delectable chicken sandwich featuring crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, creamy avocado, melted cheese, and a tangy buttermilk ranch dressing. This mouthwatering creation is guaranteed to satisfy your hunger and leave you feeling completely satisfied. Get your hands on a side of our delicious onion rings, with a touch of luxury.
- Tails’ 2x2x2 cube: Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon strips or two sausage links—everything good comes in twos, just like a perfectly balanced breakfast.
Introducing Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes: Feel free to embrace a touch of spontaneity. A stack of pancakes loaded with chocolate chips is the epitome of a delightful breakfast treat
- Introducing Amy’s Sweet Strawberry Delight: Indulge in the delightful combination of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and fresh strawberries on a golden-brown waffle quarter. It’s the ideal sweet treat for an unforgettable adventure. Could you please request to try it with strawberry syrup?
- Dr. Eggman’s Benedict: Someone with a keen eye for flavors and culinary expertise understands the perfect combination of black forest ham, poached eggs, and creamy hollandaise sauce to create an exceptional meal.