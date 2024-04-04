Guess what? Introducing the Latest Addition: Hollow Knight: Silksong Now Available Online

Update: Last week, the Xbox Store page for Hollow Knight: Silksong was made available. Also included was an ESRB rating for the game.

In a recent update, it has come to light that the sequel also received a rating in South Korea back in February of this year. This is an encouraging sign that we can expect its release in the near future. Here’s a glimpse, courtesy of Gematsu:

Hollow Knight: Silksong was rated in Korea on February 20. Search "Hollow Knight" within the proper date range here: https://t.co/GsX2Nxwijm The Microsoft Store page also opened on April 1: https://t.co/fSh74kxsqe Gematsu page: https://t.co/pbUZV3kGaN pic.twitter.com/eQxwyEdZPM — Gematsu (@gematsu) April 3, 2024

Original story: Believe it or not, we have some fresh news regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong. Fans are going wild after spotting a new listing for the game on Microsoft’s Xbox Store page.

Although it may not appear particularly noteworthy at first glance, it is worth mentioning that Silksong previously only had store pages for the Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG. However, unexpectedly, an Xbox listing has now been added, complete with an E10+ ESRB rating. Additionally, several members of the Xbox team have promoted this new page on social media.

With fans buzzing and speculating, it seems that the long-awaited sequel to the original Hollow Knight might be just around the corner.

No this isn't an April Fools Joke. The #HollowKnightSilksong Wishlist page really is up on Xbox https://t.co/cjL1X3M4Zg — Tao Sila (@taosila) April 1, 2024

In addition, it is worth noting that the Xbox version of the game will be available on Game Pass from day one, whenever it is released. This latest development adds an extra layer of intrigue to the situation. We will keep you informed if there are any updates regarding the release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong, as no official announcement has been made yet.