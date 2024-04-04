New Unicorn Overlord Survey Measures Sequel Interest

Vanillaware’s latest release, Unicorn Overlord, had a highly successful launch last month, receiving rave reviews and selling over 500k copies.

It appears that Atlus is already testing the waters for a potential sequel, although it is still in the early stages. According to Siliconera, the company has recently distributed a survey to gauge interest in a potential sequel. Here’s the question that fans in Asia have received:

“Do you plan on purchasing any sequels to ‘Unicorn Overlord’ if they were to be made?”

Opinions on this matter vary from highly probable to highly improbable. Considering the impressive success of the game thus far, it appears that the possibility of a future sequel is quite promising.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience this game yet, there’s a demo available for you to explore on the eShop.