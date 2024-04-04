Princess Peach: Showtime Reigns Again

In this week’s Japanese charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu), Nintendo’s latest product reigns again.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is number one again this week, although its 27,258 sales are nothing compared to its 77,562 premiere. Last week’s silver medalist, Dragon’s Dogma II, dropped to fifth place as Rise of the Ronin reached number two on the PS5.

Horse racer Winning Post 10 2024 debuts in the Japanese top 10 this week, placing third and seventh on Switch and PS5.

This week’s top 10 in full:

Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, Switch) – 27,258 (104,820)
Rise of the Ronin (SIE, PS5) – 20,139 (84,785)
Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, Switch) – 12,845 (New)
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, Switch) – 10,432 (5,768,608)
Dragon's Dogma II (Capcom, PS5) – 9,172 (77,764)
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, Switch) – 8,163 (1,803,747)
Winning Post 10 2024 (Koei Tecmo, PS5) – 6,733 (New)
Minecraft (Microsoft, Switch) – 6,618 (3,483,557)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, Switch) – 6,411 (7,729,183)
Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, Switch) – 6,172 (4,264,330)

The hardware charts are once again a familiar sight. In the past week, the Switch OLED emerged as the clear winner, selling an impressive 42,957 units, while the PS5 trailed behind with 18,272 units sold. Nintendo’s three Switch SKUs have amassed an impressive total of 57,533 units, while the combined sales of the PS5 disk and digital editions reach 20,846.

