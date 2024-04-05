Splatoon 3’s most recent Splatfest introduces adorable baby animals to the competitive arena

The latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 has been announced by Nintendo, centered around the vibrant season of spring. Well, let me tell you… As vibrant flowers bloom and cool showers accompany them, nature’s beauty emerges. Meanwhile, adorable baby animals engage in fierce battles to determine Splatfest’s supremacy. Just another typical experience.

Starting on the weekend of April 20th, 2024, the ‘Springfest’ Splatfest event presents a choice between the Baby Chicks, the Li’l Bunnies, or the Bear Cubs. It’s time to pick your team and get ready for some fierce competition! How in the world are we expected to make a decision, Nintendo? Wow.

It's spring! A time for fuzzy fluffiness! But will you be splatting it out for Baby Chicks, Li'l Bunnies or Bear Cubs in the #Splatoon3 SpringFest? pic.twitter.com/xxzb3zIztv — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 5, 2024

Japan is not going solo this time either, making Springfest a global event. The game seems to feature exclusive spring-themed decorations during the event. However, it remains uncertain if this is currently limited to Japan.