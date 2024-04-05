Home » NEWS » Splatoon 3’s most recent Splatfest introduces adorable baby animals to the competitive arena

Splatoon 3’s most recent Splatfest introduces adorable baby animals to the competitive arena

Jacob Chambers April 5, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

The latest Splatfest event for Splatoon 3 has been announced by Nintendo, centered around the vibrant season of spring. Well, let me tell you… As vibrant flowers bloom and cool showers accompany them, nature’s beauty emerges. Meanwhile, adorable baby animals engage in fierce battles to determine Splatfest’s supremacy. Just another typical experience.

Starting on the weekend of April 20th, 2024, the ‘Springfest’ Splatfest event presents a choice between the Baby Chicks, the Li’l Bunnies, or the Bear Cubs. It’s time to pick your team and get ready for some fierce competition! How in the world are we expected to make a decision, Nintendo? Wow.

Japan is not going solo this time either, making Springfest a global event. The game seems to feature exclusive spring-themed decorations during the event. However, it remains uncertain if this is currently limited to Japan.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

‘What They Don’t Sea’ seems to be an ideal introduction to the world of ‘Endless Ocean’

If you’re eagerly anticipating the release of Nintendo’s Endless Ocean: Luminous on May 2, 2024, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security