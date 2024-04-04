Nintendo Announces Endless Ocean Luminous Details

Nintendo has just unveiled the Japanese website for Endless Ocean Luminous, providing fresh insights into what awaits us in the diving simulation when it arrives on the Switch on May 2nd.

The Japanese website is, surprisingly, in Japanese. However, TokyoGameLife has kindly translated the newly revealed features for us to get a glimpse of what’s in store.

First and foremost, you have the ability to capture selfies with the fish! While it may not be the most significant aspect, it certainly has an impressive appeal. In addition, a plethora of fish and other underwater creatures will make their appearance, with the website unveiling a staggering collection of at least 578 distinct critters for you to explore, capture in photographs, and enjoy swimming alongside.

Players have the freedom to select their aquatic companions, beginning with a modest group and gradually expanding their collection as they climb the ranks of the diving world.

The website also highlights the extensive options for customizing your diver, engaging in online challenges, and sharing codes with friends to allow them to explore the same sections of the ocean alongside you.

Nintendo released a lot of new Endless Ocean Luminous info! + At least 578 creatures

+ Can share seeds with other players so they can explore specific ocean layouts

+ Diver customization

+ Special online challenges

+ Can take selfies with fish Looks like there’s a lot to do! pic.twitter.com/ImhiDRA8JO — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) April 4, 2024

It’s evident from these new details that there is an impressive amount of variety packed into this vast ocean. In the new screenshots (some of which can be found below), we are treated to a captivating array of underwater landscapes. From haunting shipwrecks to vibrant coral reefs, and even mysterious volcanoes and remnants of lost civilizations, the visuals are truly breathtaking. It’s quite thrilling, isn’t it?

Endless Ocean: Luminous is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch next month. The game is available for pre-order on the eShop at a price of £39.99 / €49.99.

How excited are you for Endless Ocean right now? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section.