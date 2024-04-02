Home » NEWS » Oh no! There is a new listing online for Hollow Knight: Silksong

Jacob Chambers April 2, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Believe it or not, there’s some fresh news regarding Hollow Knight: Silksong. A new listing for the game has recently been discovered on Microsoft’s Xbox Store page, causing quite a stir among fans.

Although initially lacking in excitement, it is worth noting that Silksong previously only had store pages for the Switch eShop, PlayStation Store, Steam, and GOG. However, a sudden addition of an Xbox listing with an E10+ ESRB rating has emerged. Through social media, some Xbox team members have brought attention to this new page.

With fans buzzing and speculating, it seems that the long-awaited sequel to the original Hollow Knight might finally be on the horizon.

In addition, it’s worth noting that the Xbox version of the game will be available on Game Pass from day one (whenever it finally arrives), adding another layer of intrigue to this latest development. As of now, there is no official release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong. Rest assured, if any updates come our way, we’ll be sure to keep you informed.

