Konami Celebrates 60 Million Yu-Gi-Oh! Download Free Gems & Card Packs for Master Duel

The free-to-play title Yu-Gi-Oh! by Konami Master Duel has achieved an impressive milestone, amassing over 60 million downloads across various platforms, including the Switch eShop, since its debut in 2022.

In a move to commemorate this recent milestone, Konami has decided to generously reward players with 1,000 complimentary gems when they access the game prior to April 23rd, 2024. In addition, the game is generously offering three complimentary packs of ‘Blazing Arena’ and is currently running a time-limited sale on gems through the in-game store.

Attention Master Duelists! #YuGiOhMASTERDUEL has reached over 60 million downloads worldwide. Log in now and celebrate with us! pic.twitter.com/JqVLfsAGPy — Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL (@YGOMasterDuel) March 29, 2024

Upon its release on the Switch, we deemed this game worthy of attention, particularly for those familiar with the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game. Once again, this game is available as a free download from the Switch eShop.

In case you weren’t aware, Konami made an earlier announcement this year about the upcoming launch of a Yu-Gi-Oh! classic collection in the West. There’s already one confirmed title, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists for the Game Boy Color, with more exciting releases yet to be unveiled in the near future.