First 2024 Tetris 99 Maximus Cup announced by Nintendo

Jacob Chambers April 2, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Nintendo recently revealed that a fresh Maximus Cup will be held in Tetris 99, following a recent update to the game.

The upcoming event will revolve around Princess Peach: Showtime! It is scheduled to take place from April 5th to April 8th.. Players will have the chance to unlocked a theme from the new game. This theme includes captivating background art, immersive music, and unique Tetrimino designs.

“The Princess Peach: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch system enters the spotlight for the next Tetris® 99 MAXIMUS CUP, so take your places and prepare for a royal battle of skill and wit … Tetris style!”

If you haven’t given Princess Peach’s latest adventure on the Switch a go, there’s a demo available for download on the eShop. Be sure to give our review of the game a read over on Nintendo Life. Allow me to share our thoughts on the matter:

“We had expected a rather throwaway offering here, a bunch of minigames and Mario-lite platforming maybe, but what we’ve got is one of the better kid-focused games on Switch. There’s creativity, style, and fun to spare here, with levels packed full of secrets, cool outfits, and enough new mechanics to ensure nothing ever outstays its welcome.”

 

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

