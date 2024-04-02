First 2024 Tetris 99 Maximus Cup announced by Nintendo

Nintendo recently revealed that a fresh Maximus Cup will be held in Tetris 99, following a recent update to the game.

The upcoming event will revolve around Princess Peach: Showtime! It is scheduled to take place from April 5th to April 8th.. Players will have the chance to unlocked a theme from the new game. This theme includes captivating background art, immersive music, and unique Tetrimino designs.

“The Princess Peach™: Showtime! game for the Nintendo Switch™ system enters the spotlight for the next Tetris® 99 MAXIMUS CUP, so take your places and prepare for a royal battle of skill and wit … Tetris style!”

The #Tetris99 39th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 4/5 at 12:00am PT to 4/8 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #PrincessPeachShowtime! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/NSXy7fzJ28 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2024

If you haven’t given Princess Peach’s latest adventure on the Switch a go, there’s a demo available for download on the eShop. Be sure to give our review of the game a read over on Nintendo Life. Allow me to share our thoughts on the matter: