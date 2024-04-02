Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo Achieves Over 500,000 Downloads

Level-5 recently launched the Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Demo, and players are giving it favorable reviews.

The developer of the game recently revealed that the game has already achieved an impressive milestone of over 500,000 downloads worldwide within a mere four days. This early success bodes well for the highly anticipated release, slated for 2024.

“The worldwide beta test trial version of “ Victory Road of Heroes” has exceeded 500,000 downloads! Please continue to enjoy the worldwide beta test trial version, including distribution and competitions!”

If you’re interested in trying out the beta, you can now download it from the Switch eShop. Engage in intense competition with players from around the globe in the game’s “competition mode.”. An exciting addition to look forward to is the upcoming story mode, which will be released at a later date. For now, players can enjoy the demo download period, which is available until June.