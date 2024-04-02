Switch Online’s Missions & Rewards introduces a fresh set of icons that can only be obtained through gameplay

In a recent move, Nintendo released a fresh collection of Switch icons exclusively for NSO subscribers, adding an interesting twist by making players engage in actual gameplay to unlock them.

This mission has made a comeback as part of an event linked to the classic Super Nintendo game, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island. There are five icons available for purchase, each costing 10 platinum points. In order to unlock these icons, it is necessary to launch the game in the SNES app.

This lineup features Baby Mario, Yoshi, and even Poochy!

In order to access these icons, it is essential to have an active Switch Online membership, Platinum Points, and to have played the game. Once these requirements are met, you can proceed to purchase the icons. These icons will be up for grabs until May 2024.