TY The Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle Coming to Switch

TY the Tasmanian Tiger has made a resurgence in recent years, and now, Krome Studios and U&I Entertainment have just revealed an exciting new physical game bundle for the Nintendo Switch. No release date or price has been announced at this time.

The TY the Tasmanian Tiger: Bush Rescue Bundle includes TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD, TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD, and TY the Tasmanian Tiger 4: Bush Rescue Returns, all in one package. Rest assured, this collection includes all three games on a single cartridge, so there’s no need to worry about any downloads.

Additionally, a Deluxe Edition of this physical release will be available. It includes all three games on one card, along with a 220-page artbook and a two-CD soundtrack. The music from all three titles can be accessed digitally via BandCamp in North America.

The first two games were already available in a Switch bundle, while the sequel in this pack was provided as a download code.