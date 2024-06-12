Home » NEWEST GAME TRAILERS » Tomb Raider Legend Uncovers 480p and 30fps on PS5 and PS4

Today, Tomb Raider Legend was added to PS Plus Premium for PS5 and PS4 users. It can also be bought separately for $20. It’s great that PS2 games that couldn’t be played on modern systems can now be, but this game is said to not run very well, especially if you pay for it up front.

Lance McDonald, a famous modder for Bloodborne, said on Twitter that he didn’t like how Lara’s Lost Adventure was going (thanks, PSU). McDonald said that calling the emulated PS2 rom “runs at 30fps and renders in 480p” was ridiculous because you can get the same game on PC for a lot less money and that $20 ($30 in Australian dollars) is too much for the “absolutely abysmal” release. On the other hand, it has a platinum trophy.

Have you played Tomb Raider: Legend yet? If not, maybe you can get it through PS Plus Premium. How have things been for you so far? Leave a comment below and let us know.

