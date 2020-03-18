Animal Crossing: New Horizons Water Bottle – Price, Release Date

The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons is nearly upon us, being the first home console release for the series in over a decade. If you happen to be a hardcore fan of the series and would like some related products to go with the upcoming game, there is an officially-licensed water bottle that is set to launch not too long after the game.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Stainless Steel Water Bottle, revealing things like the price and release date. This 17 oz. water battle is set to be released on April 15th, so just a few weeks after the game launches. The bottle is covered with many of the series beloved characters, such as Tom Nook, Isabelle, and more. The price is currently listed as being $19.99.

The following is the official product description:

“Just because you’re on an island, that does not mean you have to go thirsty! Pack a drink hot or cold for you on the go. The double wall stainless steel maintains temperature for hours and leaves no puddles of condensation! Inside you’ll find a team filter basket that can also be used to infuse island fruits in your beverage of choice.”

Officially Licensed — merchandise approved by Nintendo for high quality standards and child safety

High-quality materials — double wall stainless steel

Great capacity — 17 oz/ 500 ml for you to enjoy sipping away

Care instructions – hand wash recommended

Fan approved — Perfect for the Animal Crossing fan in your life

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 20th.