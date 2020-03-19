DOOM Eternal M (For Mature) ESRB Rating Detailed

The latest installment in the DOOM series is nearly upon us, with DOOM Eternal set to launch on multiple platforms tomorrow. While we know that it’s going to be a gruesome ride, the ESRB has nevertheless released their official rating for the game that really shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The Electronic Software Rating Board ended up giving the game an M (for Mature) rating, with the main rating descriptors being Blood and Gore and Intense Violence. As always, they also provided a more in-depth Rating Summary breaking down what viewers can expect to see in this game, which is the following:

“This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of the Doom Slayer, an ancient warrior battling demonic forces from Hell. Players use a variety of enhanced/futuristic firearms (e.g., plasma rifles, laser chain guns, combat shotguns) to kill dozens of demons, ghouls, and boss characters. Players can also use blades and chainsaws to impale and/or mutilate enemies. Enemies emit large splatters of blood when injured and can be cut in half or decapitated by several types of weapons. Combat is frenetic, highlighted by gunfire, gore, screams of pain, and explosions. Some cutscenes depict enemy characters being decapitated at close range; camera angles often linger on bloody neck stumps or severed heads.”

DOOM Eternal launches for PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on March 20th, with a Nintendo Switch version set to launch at some point later this year.