Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Vinyl Soundtrack- Price, Cover, Release Date

While the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is set launch in just a couple of weeks, fans of the original game will be able to enjoy its creepy soundtrack in a brand new way soon. Amazon has recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (Original Soundtrack) vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover, release date and track listing.
First up we have the track listing, which contains 46 tracks and is the following:
1. The Last Escape
2. Option Screen
3. Title Calling
4. The Opening
5. The Beginning of Nightmare
6. The Great Novelist
7. Free from Fear
8. Meeting Brad
9. Cold Sweat
10. The City of Ruin
11. Imminent Slaughter
12. Nemesis’ Theme
13. Feel the Tense
14. The Front Hall
15. The First Floor
16. Well Dressed Up
17. Carlos’ Theme
18. Nicholai’s Theme
19. Coldhearted Soldier
20. Complete Rest
21. An Impending Danger
22. The Clock Tower
23. Don’t Lose Courage
24. Mysterious Orgel – Correct
25. Mysterious Orgel – Wrong
26. Unstoppable Nemesis
27. Bring Back Her Consciousness
28. Traitor
29. The Grave Digger
30. Defiant Behavior
31. Nemesis Doesn’t Give Up
32. Missile Approaching
33. Against the Chopper
34. Emergency Level D
35. Nemesis Final Metamorphosis
36. The Last Decision
37. Euthanasia of Raccoon City
38. Unfortunate Event
39. Staffs & Credits
40. Ever After
41. Title Calling – Arranged Ver
42. Choose the Best One
43. The Doomed City
44. Hellish Agony
45. Reward and Result
46. CM-2 – Long Ver
Next we have the price, which is definitely on the more expensive side of things at $60.99. Considering that music pressed to vinyl is always more expensive and this is split across 2 LPs, the steep price tag is to be expected. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so the price may increase or decrease over time. This does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order now and the price does fluctuate, you are guaranteed to get the lowest price that is ever offered.
The resident Evil 3: Nemesis vinyl soundtrack is set to launch on May 1st, so just about a month after the upcoming remake debuts. You can check out the creepy cover of the vinyl set below.