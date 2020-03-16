Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Vinyl Soundtrack- Price, Cover, Release Date

While the remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis is set launch in just a couple of weeks, fans of the original game will be able to enjoy its creepy soundtrack in a brand new way soon. Amazon has recently posted a product page for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (Original Soundtrack) vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover, release date and track listing.

First up we have the track listing, which contains 46 tracks and is the following:

1. The Last Escape

2. Option Screen

3. Title Calling

4. The Opening

5. The Beginning of Nightmare

6. The Great Novelist

7. Free from Fear

8. Meeting Brad

9. Cold Sweat

10. The City of Ruin

11. Imminent Slaughter

12. Nemesis’ Theme

13. Feel the Tense

14. The Front Hall

15. The First Floor

16. Well Dressed Up

17. Carlos’ Theme

18. Nicholai’s Theme

19. Coldhearted Soldier

20. Complete Rest

21. An Impending Danger

22. The Clock Tower

23. Don’t Lose Courage

24. Mysterious Orgel – Correct

25. Mysterious Orgel – Wrong

26. Unstoppable Nemesis

27. Bring Back Her Consciousness

28. Traitor

29. The Grave Digger

30. Defiant Behavior

31. Nemesis Doesn’t Give Up

32. Missile Approaching

33. Against the Chopper

34. Emergency Level D

35. Nemesis Final Metamorphosis

36. The Last Decision

37. Euthanasia of Raccoon City

38. Unfortunate Event

39. Staffs & Credits

40. Ever After

41. Title Calling – Arranged Ver

42. Choose the Best One

43. The Doomed City

44. Hellish Agony

45. Reward and Result

46. CM-2 – Long Ver

Next we have the price, which is definitely on the more expensive side of things at $60.99. Considering that music pressed to vinyl is always more expensive and this is split across 2 LPs, the steep price tag is to be expected. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so the price may increase or decrease over time. This does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order now and the price does fluctuate, you are guaranteed to get the lowest price that is ever offered.

The resident Evil 3: Nemesis vinyl soundtrack is set to launch on May 1st, so just about a month after the upcoming remake debuts. You can check out the creepy cover of the vinyl set below.