A physical release of Oni: Road To Be The Mightiest Oni is scheduled for April 2023

The 3D action game ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni, developed by Kenei Design, will be available on the Switch in physical form on April 21st, 2023, for $39.99/€39.99, according to Red Art Games.

Pre-orders will open on the official Red Art Games website on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 a.m. PT, 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. GMT, and 5 p.m. CET. Additionally, all boxed versions of the game will include two bonus downloadable items: “Kuuta’s Travel Tool: Camouflage Crest” and “Kanna’s Kimono: Skull Pattern.” Customers who pre-order the game will also receive a free tote bag and keychain at no additional cost.

Back in November of this year, during the most recent Indie World Showcase, which also included titles like Sports Story, Venba, World of Horror, and Goodbye World, ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni received its official announcement.

On March 9th, 2023, ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni will be released as a digital version if you don’t care about physical editions.

Check out the video trailer for the game’s announcement to be reminded of what to expect from it: