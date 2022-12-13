In a free winter update, Two Point Campus receives a festive makeover

The free winter update for the parody school management game Two Point Campus has been unveiled by Two Point Studios.

Players will be able to decorate their halls with holly owing to a number of new holiday-themed items that have been included in this release. Included in this are adorable stockings, sparkling fairy lights, and even Santa’s own sleigh (which comes complete with its own reindeer team).

You may even claim that you can now slightly freshen up your campus because of the new Christmas tree additions. These ornaments are, after all, tree-mendous (I’ll stop now).

Thanks to this new update, users will be able to dress their pupils and staff in a variety of Santa suits, elf clothes, and enormous snowman heads in addition to the campus’ varied holiday accents.

As you can see below, there is even the possibility to layer up in a Krampus costume if you so choose.

Frosty the Snowman’s personal affairs are snow-body’s business. Soots you, sir!

That Krampus, meantime, has made his way to Two Point County in order to “wreak havoc on your holidays.”

In the brand-new, aptly-titled “Two Point Krampus” difficulty mode, players must maintain a positive holiday spirit among their students while also maintaining the school’ financial stability to prevent this cheeky blighter from ruining the entire season.

Christmas trees wear skirts so you won’t cedar roots. Chilling with my snowmies.

All of the goods, outfits, and evil Krampus challenge mode will still be available once the event has ended, the developer has stated. All of these holiday-themed goodies will also function with the previously announced Space Academy DLC for the game.

Two Point Campus now has a free update available. A brief teaser for it all is seen in the video up above.