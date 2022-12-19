Nintendo’s 5-Day Holiday Event Begins With News About Indie Games And Shadow Drops on the Switch eShop

The holiday-themed video series “Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event” has been introduced by Nintendo. Starting today with the video above, the company will be publishing a brief video on its YouTube account every day for the following five days with news and updates for independent games.

Up until December 23rd, a new video will be released every day at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CEST/ 9:00 PT/ 12:00 ET. The YouTube video’s description is provided below:

“Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 1! Join us from December 19th through December 23rd as we’ll be sharing updates, announcements, and more from our indie partners each day. Check out the first batch of indie games below and be sure to come back tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET for a new video!”

Day one includes news on the strategy game Floppy Knights, which is currently available on the Switch eShop, the puzzle-based narrative adventure Roman Sands RE:Build, the first-person dog photojournalist Pupperazzi, and the action-RPG Mortal Shell: Complete Edition (available now).

We’re crossing our fingers that this event will include the eagerly anticipated Sports Story. If there is anything in particular you would want to see, please let us know below.