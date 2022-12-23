The Missions And Rewards Program For Switch Online Brings Back Previous Icons

If you follow Nintendo Switch Online’s icon rewards program, you’ll know that it typically releases new ones frequently. But today is a little different…

If you didn’t get some symbols in the previous round because they were returning, now is your chance to get them because they are rotating every day. Players can exchange icons from series like Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 during this journey.

The complete timetable, which is available at Nintendo Everything, is as follows:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: December 30

– Super Mario Odyssey: December 23, December 31

– Zelda: Breath of the Wild: December 24 and January 1

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: December 25 and January 2

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3: December 26 and January 3

– Mario Strikers: Battle League: December 27 and January 4

– Kirby’s Dream Buffet: December 28 and January 5

– NES – December 29 and January 7

Events for Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the more recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release are among the other icon promotions that are now going on.