In 2023, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will prepare “Several Free Title Updates”

Jacob Chambers December 23, 2022 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

With the release of the Sunbreak DLC in June of this year, Monster Hunter’s biggest year ever. Producer of the series Ryozo Tsujimoto has sent a special video message to the audience in appreciation of their continued support.

Tsujimoto has also taken use of the occasion to remind everyone that 2023 will be a busy year. The video below has the entire message, which you can see:

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak roadmap for 2023 presently includes two additional free game upgrades, as previously disclosed. Players can anticipate the release of “free title update 4” in the winter, which includes an older dragon and a powered-up monster, and “free title update 5” in the spring.

