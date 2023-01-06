Home » NEWS » Pokémon Squishmallows Were Found At Walmart But Suddenly Removed Mysteriously from the Shelves (NA)

Over the past week, customers in the US have been visiting Walmart only to be surprised by the availability of Pokémon Squishmallows, which were previously sold solely online at the Pokémon Center. Of course, they’re already sold out online, so anyone hoping to get their hands on one of these cuddly Gengars or Pikachus is out of luck – unless they’re lucky enough to find one at a Walmart, that is.

A few of the individual accounts of Pokémallow sightings are included below:

Am I missing something?! When did Walmart start stocking Pokémon squishmallows? They have the squishmallow/Pokémon tags and are only $17 each…?! from squishmallow

Walked into Walmart not expecting to find anything and look who I found!! 10” they’re $15 total after tax from squishmallow

Score!! Quick trip to Walmart to this morning was successful. For anyone wondering the quality on these is perfect the stuffing is just right. from squishmallow

Amazingly, it appears that these bad boys only cost $15–17, a significant discount from their $30 list price on the Pokémon official website. It’s unexpected to find Squishmallows out in the wild now; the Pokémon Center anticipates replenishing their supply by the spring of 2023.

Some claim that the Walmart Pokémon Squishmallows are inferior quality than other brands, which accounts for their reduced pricing.

If you contrast the two versions, it does seem that this is the case:

Given that numerous people saw them being recalled and that the Pokémon Squishmallows didn’t yet have SKUs on the payment system, indicating that they weren’t yet intended for sale, it appears like Walmart made a mistake in handling this whole situation.

My Walmart put out Pokemon squish yesterday and took them off the floor today. They said they were recalled, does anyone know why? from squishmallow

Help!!! Pokemon Squishmallow recall??? from squishmallow

There are no additional sources that we can discover to support the claim that these Squishmallows will be released on January 9, 2023, but fans seem to have taken one Reddit commenter’s assertion as gospel.

If you live in the United States, it could be worthwhile to check your neighborhood Walmart; otherwise, we’ll all have to wait until January 9th. later on. not at all. The unknown.

 

 

