Veteran Composer Yasunori Mitsuda Contributes a Guest Song to Sea of Stars

The precursor to Sabotage Studio’s 2018 smash hit The Messenger, Sea Of Stars, a planned RPG, is on track to release at some point in 2023.

The game’s soundtrack will include songs by renowned Japanese composer Yasunori Mitsuda, who has previously worked on games like Chrono Trigger, Mario Party, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Development looks to be proceeding without any apparent hiccups at the present.

The game’s debut trailer for 2023, a brief 17-second clip with a guest song by Mitsuda named “the Coral Cascades,” was released by the company. Examine it below:

Treat yourself to Mitsuda’s first guest track for Sea of Stars, the Coral Cascades! pic.twitter.com/auOcy1PmkI — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) January 6, 2023

The gameplay itself also showcases how players will be navigating the world, showcasing incredible verticality and – obviously – some incredibly gorgeous visuals. This clip is great because it not only provides us with some lovely music.

Although we don’t yet have a set release date, we are undoubtedly very eager to learn more about the game in the upcoming weeks and months. We’re convinced that this one will be worth playing as the studio’s previous action platformer, The Messenger, was excellent.