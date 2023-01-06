Second Ranked Battle Series for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Announced, Paradox Pokémon Accepted

The Pokémon Company has unveiled details for Series 2 of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s Ranked Battles, which is scheduled to begin on February 1st as Series 1 continues through the end of the month.

According to Serebii, Series 2 introduces a significant change to the Pokémon battling meta: Paradox Pokémon are now usable, and there is no restriction on the number of them you may bring. So, between February 1 and March 31, 2023, you can add Pokémon like Iron Hands, Great Tusk, Scream Tail, and Iron Valiant to your competitive teams for Ranked Battle.

The Tera Raid exclusives Charizard and Cinderace, together with the four Legendaries of the Treasure of Ruin, are still on the list of prohibited’mons, while Koraidon and Miraidon are also ineligible. On Serebii, you may find the whole list of prohibited Pokémon for Series 2, as well as the Singles and Doubles rule sets.