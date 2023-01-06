PowerWash Simulator, a cult favorite, will launch on PS5 and PS4 later this month

We’re happy that PowerWash Simulator is finally coming to PlayStation because it’s an anomaly that truly struck a chord with many people last year. A job sim was announced for Sony’s platforms at the end of 2022, but no release date was given; just the phrase “coming soon” was used. However, the game’s publisher Square Enix (yes) has finally announced the precise release date.

On January 30, 2023, we’ll be able to use pressurized water to wash the filth away. That indicates that it will be here soon.

If you’ve never played the game before, it’s exactly what it sounds like. In this first-person simulation game, you accept contracts to use a power washer to clean various vehicles, items, and sites. You can unlock better washers and other tools with the money you earn by passing each stage, allowing you to take on even bigger assignments.

It may sound like the most uninteresting thing in the world, but many people have said that playing the game is incredibly peaceful, relaxing, and fulfilling. We’re eager to find out what all the commotion is about soon. Do you anticipate playing PowerWash Simulator on the PS4 and PS5? In the next comment section, tidy up your conduct.