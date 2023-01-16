Home » NEWS » Mad FPS Atomic Heart Modifies Visuals to Reach 60fps on PS5

Developer Mundfish has disclosed that Atomic Heart’s graphics resolution will be dynamically altered to guarantee that it always plays at 60 frames per second. The developer claims that inside “dungeons,” the game would operate at 4K, 60 frames per second in response to a fan on Twitter. However, the resolution changes to be more dynamic when you enter the open world as opposed to those enclosed environments, thus it can’t always be guaranteed to output in native 4K. Only the PS5 version is affected by this feature.

Atomic Heart is scheduled for a PS5, PS4 release on February 21, 2023, and many trailers have shown it as a spectacular game with tons of firearms and abilities. There are currently just a few weeks till it is released, so it is still unclear if it will be any good. Are you curious?

