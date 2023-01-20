Relink Gets Beautiful Screenshots Before This Weekend’s Blowout in Granblue Fantasy

Just a quick reminder that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be making a big comeback this weekend. The eagerly awaited action RPG will be on display at Granblue Fantasy FES in Japan over the coming days, and developer Cygames has released a ton of new screenshots in anticipation of the excitement.

You can anticipate seeing some live gameplay in the near future because these images were taken from the demo build that is currently available at the event.

Anyway, these screens for Relink still show a lot of promise. The artwork in the game is lovely, and some of the combat effects look amazing.

Over the weekend, more fresh information about Relink is being released. The game has previously been confirmed for a global launch, so many are hoping for a release date, but we’ll just have to wait and see.