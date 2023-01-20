The “Hall Joystick” From Gulikit Claims To Stop Switch Drifting Joy-Con

A new “Hall Joystick” for Switch Joy-Con controllers has been released by the gaming accessory company Gulikit. It promises no drifting or wear and tear with simple “drop in” installation.

You can check out the product for yourself by clicking the link at the bottom of the article while we work on getting a set for ourselves. Check back soon for our review. The Hall Joystick itself costs $29.70 / £29.70, but that expense might be justified if it means drifting may be eliminated.

The official website makes it clear that the replacement joystick is for repair purposes only, so you’ll need to be sure that you have the necessary repair skills before you purchase a set, despite Gulikit’s claim that installation is simple and “hassle-free.”