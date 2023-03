Alice Gear Aegis Combines Anime Girls with Ferocious Mech Combat

Played Zone of the Enders and thought, “This could use more girls”? Alice Gear Aegis CS Concerto of Simulatrix will release in the West on March 16, 2023.

PQube is publishing the western release of the 2018 Japanese mobile game, which was followed by a 2022 console version. You can talk to several “Actresses” and customize them with gear and weapons. “Become a champion” by fighting when you’re ready.

PQube highlights:

– UNIQUE PLAYABLE CHARACTERS, EACH WITH DIFFERENT PERSONALITIES, ABILITIES, SKILL SETS AND WEAPONRY

– FUN DIALOGUE BETWEEN “ACTRESSES” ALLOW YOU TO KNOW THEM AND THEIR FEELINGS BETTER

– EARN IN-GAME CURRENCY AND SPEND IT SHOPPING! BUY NEW CLOTHING ITEMS, COSTUMES, MECH SUIT VARIATIONS, WEAPONRY AND ACCESSORIES TO SUIT AND BOOT THE GIRLS TO YOUR LIKING

– FIGHT SOLO IN 1 VS 1 BATTLES OR BUILD A TACTICAL TEAM, SWAPPING BETWEEN ACTRESSES TO ENHANCE YOUR OFFENCE AND DEFENCE STRATEGY

– TEST YOUR ABILITY TO WEILD THE ALICE GEAR BY BATTLING ONLINE WITH FRIENDS