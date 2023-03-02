Home » NEWS » Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Gets Free Switch Demo Today

Two pieces of news revive Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope after it seemed forgotten.

The game’s first wave of DLC, “Tower of Doooom,” was released today, and Ubisoft announced that a free demo is available to download (see the trailer above).

The demo covers Beacon Beach’s prologue and most of its first world. If you’re undecided about spending £40 on the latest Mario’s got a gun now game, this taster is a great way to try it out.

The Switch eShop has the Sparks of Hope demo. With the first wave of DLC released today, could this finally draw more people to the award-winning game?

