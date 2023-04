With a beta test in a week, Crash Team Rumble is two months away. Activision has been releasing short videos of each map for the multiplayer spin-off.

Just Beachy’s latest. This tropical island map has bamboo platforms, a stage with giant speakers, and beach ball power-ups to crush your enemies.

Another map, Calamity Canyon, received a similar video two weeks ago:

Players control a UFO in this desert game. Crash Team Rumble on PS5 and PS4—excited?