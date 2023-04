Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp returns to Switch this week.

Nintendo released an overview trailer that reintroduced the Orange Star team, including Andy, Sami, and Max. Each character’s pros, disadvantages, and unique ability are listed:

This two-in-one release received excellent previews earlier this month. Our hands-on called the game “slicker, shinier and sassier” than GBA classics. Nintendo Life will be reviewed soon.