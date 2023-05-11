Goodbye Volcano High Delays Again, Released August 29th

Goodbye Volcano High has more delays than trailers. After delaying it again to next month, KO_OP has delayed the PS5, PS4 game to 29 August 2023. In a blog post on the team’s website, the studio said it couldn’t meet its June release date without “significant cuts to the quality and scope of the game. This would mean delivering something much different than what we’ve envisioned and worked toward.”

“Plus, we’re a studio that prides itself on avoiding crunch.” To ship on time, our team would have to work nights, weekends, and early mornings, risking burnout.” Along with Little Devil Inside, it’s one of the last titles to release.

KO_OP promises another Goodbye Volcano High demo, hopefully on the PS Store. “GVH is a special project for us and everyone on our team has done incredible work on this game. We need more time to polish that work.”

Will you wait for Goodbye Volcano High?