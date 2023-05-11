Home » NEWS » GYLT, Google Stadia’s Biggest Exclusive, Is Coming to PS5, PS4

Jacob Chambers May 11, 2023

GYLT, Google Stadia’s last major exclusive, is getting a multiformat release. “Embark on a journey where you face your worst fears and are confronted with the emotional impact of your actions” in Tequila Works’ gothic horror, coming to PS5 and PS4 on July 6.

The original cloud-based version received a Metacritic score of 68, despite its high profile. As expected from the Spanish studio, the release has a Tim Burton-esque aesthetic that will likely be better realized on Sony’s new console.

This game launched on Google Stadia. Were you interested?

