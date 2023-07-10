“Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection” Rated by ESRB for Switch’s M2

M2’s “M2ShotTriggers” series released Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli on the Nintendo Switch in Japan in October 2021.

Western fans, rejoice. The ESRB has rated the Switch and PlayStation 4 Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection. The listing says Limited Run Games will publish it.

Rating summary:

“This is a collection of ten arcade-style action games in which players control helicopters and robots through levels of enemies. Most games allow players to control helicopters that shoot projectiles at enemies (e.g., planes, tanks, drones); games are presented from a top-down, scrolling perspective, highlighted by explosions and gunfire. One side-scrolling game allows players to control a robot soldier that punches and laser fire to attack enemies; the beat-’em-gameplay depicts depleting health bars, various attacks (e.g., Speed Punch, Fire Punch, Super Punch), and protracted boss battles.”

And here are the games included (via Gematsu):

Get Star (arcade version)

Guardian (western arcade version of Get Star)

Kyukyoku Tiger (Famicom version)

Kyukyoku Tiger (PC Engine version)

Kyukyoku Tiger (Mega Drive version)

Twin Cobra (NES version)

Twin Cobra (Genesis version)

Tiger-Heli (Famicom version)

Tiger-Heli (NES version)

Kyukyoku Tiger (arcade version)

Tiger-Heli (arcade version)

Kyukyoku Tiger (two-player arcade version)

Twin Cobra (western arcade version of Kyukyoku Tiger)

Limited Run is hosting its annual showcase next week on 12th July, so an official announcement could be on the horizon.