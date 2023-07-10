“Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection” Rated by ESRB for Switch’s M2

M2’s “M2ShotTriggers” series released Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli on the Nintendo Switch in Japan in October 2021.
Western fans, rejoice. The ESRB has rated the Switch and PlayStation 4 Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli Collection. The listing says Limited Run Games will publish it.
Rating summary:
“This is a collection of ten arcade-style action games in which players control helicopters and robots through levels of enemies. Most games allow players to control helicopters that shoot projectiles at enemies (e.g., planes, tanks, drones); games are presented from a top-down, scrolling perspective, highlighted by explosions and gunfire. One side-scrolling game allows players to control a robot soldier that punches and laser fire to attack enemies; the beat-’em-gameplay depicts depleting health bars, various attacks (e.g., Speed Punch, Fire Punch, Super Punch), and protracted boss battles.”
And here are the games included (via Gematsu):
- Get Star (arcade version)
- Guardian (western arcade version of Get Star)
- Kyukyoku Tiger (Famicom version)
- Kyukyoku Tiger (PC Engine version)
- Kyukyoku Tiger (Mega Drive version)
- Twin Cobra (NES version)
- Twin Cobra (Genesis version)
- Tiger-Heli (Famicom version)
- Tiger-Heli (NES version)
- Kyukyoku Tiger (arcade version)
- Tiger-Heli (arcade version)
- Kyukyoku Tiger (two-player arcade version)
- Twin Cobra (western arcade version of Kyukyoku Tiger)
Limited Run is hosting its annual showcase next week on 12th July, so an official announcement could be on the horizon.