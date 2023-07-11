Level-5’s Yo-Kai Watch 10th Anniversary Site

While working on a new Professor Layton game for the Nintendo Switch, Level-5 celebrated Yo-kai Watch’s 10th anniversary.

Japan released the original 3DS game in 2013, and the West got it in 2015/16. Since then, spin-offs, anime, and sequels have followed. Level-5’s 10-year anniversary website is now live.

“A number of initiatives” are planned, including YouTube screenings, cast commentary, and more, according to Gematsu. The 2020 Switch game was released in Japan.

Level-5’s CEO teased “the next amazing thing” for Yo-kai Watch earlier this year. We’ll release any game-related announcements during these anniversary festivities.