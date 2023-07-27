Next Month’s Splatoon 3 Splatfest

After the ice cream-themed event a few weeks ago, Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest will take place from August 12-14.

The event asks “Which is most important to you?” instead of ice cream or Triforce battles. Money, Fame, or Love—which team will win?

Is it all about the money, the fame or the love? Get your priorities straight in the next #Splatoon3 Splatfest, kicking off 12/08! pic.twitter.com/ORi3Y9vJg2 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 27, 2023

Is this Splatoon 2’s ‘Money vs. Love’ Splatfest with a third option? It is. We’re still excited.

Voting for this one will open a week before the event, so get to Splatsville around August 5th to pick your team and level up that special Splatfest t-shirt.

