Squidward, Jimmy Neutron Join Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Jacob Chambers July 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nickelodeon’s Switch Smash Bros. sequel is coming this year. Ludosity, Fair Play Labs, and GameMill Entertainment announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

The exclusive IGN reveal promises more characters, stages, modes, and a new story mode campaign to stop Vlad Plasmius (from Danny Phantom).

‘Supers’—like Final Smashes—will be added to characters. Most importantly, Squidward and Jimmy Neutron are joining this sequel. The trailer above shows their gameplay, including returning characters, stages, and newcomers. The All-Star Brawl Twitter announced pre-orders will begin tomorrow, July 28.

