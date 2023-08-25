Creative Director Teases Rayman DLC “Secret Hidden Message” Mario + Rabbids Sparks Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC launches next week, and creative director Davide Soliani has sent fans an intriguing message.

He says Rayman was his first game at Ubisoft when he joined in 1999 and asks for fan support to “bring Rayman back to the glory he deserves”.

If that wasn’t enough, 100%ing the latest DLC unlocks a “secret hidden message”. This creative director’s notice has already sparked online rumors about a Rayman revival, so we’ll let you know if it’s significant.

The full message from ‘RaymanTogether’ on social media:

Davide Soliani: For all of us at Ubisoft Milan who worked on DLC 3, it was a dream come true to be able to bring Rayman back into the Mario + Rabbids universe because Rayman is the first game I made when I joined Ubisoft in 1999. There I worked on Rayman for Game Boy Color, Rayman’s movements, and at the time the designers didn’t only make the game structure and the rules but also the levels, so I learned to make my first levels, exploit the limitations of the console and memory limitations and for me so it was a dream to be able to bring back in Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC. So I hope that the community and all Rayman players support us as much as possible because I’m on a mission: my mission is to be able to bring Rayman back to the glory he deserves. Among other things, in the DLC there is a secret hidden message that players who will 100% complete the DLC can read! So I hope for your support and I hope you like it!