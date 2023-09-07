Toree Saturn Will Offer More Cute Low-Poly Platforming Next Year

After being teased last month, developer Siactro has revealed the first look at Toree Saturn, the sequel to Toree 3D. It’s adorable as expected.

Saturn, like the other Toree games, is a low-poly platformer where you guide a cute chick and its awesome shades through colorful courses. There are several new moves, including a ground dash and homing attack.

Returning composers The Red Panda and Hyper Potions created a new main theme. YouTube has the full version of this nostalgic bop.

HEY! TOREE FANS! Its it my absolute pleasure to announce that I have collaborated with @HyperPotions on the main theme for Toree Saturn! @SIACTRO

Youtube link: https://t.co/hO178gea5X pic.twitter.com/d5aGjMFuym — THE RED PANDA (@theredpanda002) September 6, 2023

An early PC demo from Siactro lets you see how the new moves fit into the previous titles’ flow.

The game will release in 2024, but Switch is not confirmed. We’d be surprised if it didn’t come to us, as the previous two games showed that the Nintendo console is perfect for this fast-paced platformer.

One of our amazing video producers even became a Toree 2 speedrunner because it was so perfect. Below is our coverage of his performance.