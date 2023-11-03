The Free Spin-Off to PS5’s Most Anticipated Game Is Out Now

You recall Phantom Blade Zero, right? The game was announced during a State of Play broadcast and seems too good to be true. S-GAME released Phantom Blade Executioners, a free-to-play side-scrolling spin-off, on PS5 while that ambitious adventure is still a while away.

The “fast-paced action game” promises a “rich storyline of kung-fu adventures” and is available for download now. The blurb says: “Like in a good kung-fu movie, you will often face multiple opponents who won’t back down. Dodge, parry, leap out of harm’s way, and prepare to unleash a torrent of lethal blows.”

It continues: “With the Combo Chain system, you can build a large arsenal of kung-fu moves and choreograph them into sequences that fit your play style without button-mashing or memorizing long move lists. Discover your niche!”

As expected, this PS Store title has many microtransactions and a gacha system. However, we like the art style and the flashy gameplay, though it lacks substance. We’ll check out this game in the coming days, especially given its ties to Phantom Blade Zero.