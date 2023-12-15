Spike Chunsoft’s Latest Sale: 80% Off Switch eShop Titles in Europe

Spike Chunsoft has sneaked into the 2023 ‘Festive Offers’ eShop sale, offering big discounts on select titles after Black Friday.
Danganronpa and AI: The Somnium Files are among the games discounted up to 80% this time. If either has been on your wishlist for a while, now may be the time to try.
The sale runs until December 31, 2023, so you still have two weeks to decide what to buy and play after the holidays. Note that this is currently only available on the European eShop.
Can we see what’s available?
Let’s check out what’s on offer, shall we?
|
Game
|
Discount
|
Price
|AI: The Somnium Files
|80%
|£7.19 / €7.99
|AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative
|50%
|£26.99 / €29.99
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£5.39 / €5.99
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£5.39 / €5.99
|Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition
|60%
|£10.79 / €11.99
|Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
|60%
|£7.19 / €7.99
|Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
|50%
|£24.99 / €29.99
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne
|80%
|£10.79 / €11.99