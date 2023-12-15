Spike Chunsoft’s Latest Sale: 80% Off Switch eShop Titles in Europe

Spike Chunsoft has sneaked into the 2023 ‘Festive Offers’ eShop sale, offering big discounts on select titles after Black Friday.

Danganronpa and AI: The Somnium Files are among the games discounted up to 80% this time. If either has been on your wishlist for a while, now may be the time to try.

The sale runs until December 31, 2023, so you still have two weeks to decide what to buy and play after the holidays. Note that this is currently only available on the European eShop.

