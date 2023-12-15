Home » NEWS » Spike Chunsoft’s Latest Sale: 80% Off Switch eShop Titles in Europe

Spike Chunsoft’s Latest Sale: 80% Off Switch eShop Titles in Europe

Jacob Chambers December 15, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Spike Chunsoft has sneaked into the 2023 ‘Festive Offers’ eShop sale, offering big discounts on select titles after Black Friday.

Danganronpa and AI: The Somnium Files are among the games discounted up to 80% this time. If either has been on your wishlist for a while, now may be the time to try.

The sale runs until December 31, 2023, so you still have two weeks to decide what to buy and play after the holidays. Note that this is currently only available on the European eShop.

Can we see what’s available?

Let’s check out what’s on offer, shall we?

Game
Discount
Price
AI: The Somnium Files 80% £7.19 / €7.99
AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative 50% £26.99 / €29.99
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition 60% £5.39 / €5.99
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition 60% £5.39 / €5.99
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition 60% £10.79 / €11.99
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp 60% £7.19 / €7.99
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness 50% £24.99 / €29.99
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne 80% £10.79 / €11.99

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Hideki Kamiya Explains PlatinumGames Departure

Hideki Kamiya shocked fans by leaving PlatinumGames this year. He now watches streaming content and ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security