This week, Pokémon Unite adds another Pokémon

Update: A reminder. Play Metagross in Pokémon Unite. A new “moves overview” trailer is above.

Original: The Pokémon Company’s free-to-play mobile and Switch MOBA Pokémon Unite has had another strong year of updates, and this month it’s adding two new playable Pokémon.

After Meowscarada arrived on December 7, Metagross will arrive next week on December 26. Pokémon Unite is also giving players a free Unite License for 20 Pokémon as a surprise gift.

Use code “SURPRISE23”. Redemption is required before December 31, 2023.

Did you play the 2023 Pokémon Unite? What other Pokémon should be added?