Chaos Roadmap from Vampire Survivors for 2024

Including an August Nintendo Switch release, bullet hell indie game Vampire Survivors had a thrilling 2023. For a grand finale, it released a highlights reel. Additionally, it teased the 2024 roadmap.

Poncle’s “highly cryptic” Chaos Roadmap reveals various plans for next year, including a “top secret” update. This year should bring more crossovers, features, levels, and DLC.

The adventure mode and multiplayer co-op mode were highlights in 2023.