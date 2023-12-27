Home » NEWS » Bill & Ted’s Great Retro Collection Will Be Removed From Switch eShop

Jacob Chambers December 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection for Nintendo Switch will be delisted from the eShop before January 1, 2024, according to Limited Run Games (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Limited Run Games CEO Josh Fairhurst said the company secured a two-year Bill & Ted license, which, with development time, means the game has only been available for purchase for just over 10 months since its February 17, 2023 release.

You can download and play Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection for as long as you want if you already own it. It costs $12.69 in the US and £8.69 in the UK, so it’s not too expensive.

The set includes Bill & Ted’s Excellent Video Game Adventure on the NES and Excellent Portable Adventure on the Game Boy. Physical copies of the Switch collection are still available from Limited Run Games.

